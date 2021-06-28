This SA beach is rated among the most beautiful in the world

BOULDERS Beach in Cape Town is rated among the most beautiful in the world, according to a new Money.co.uk survey. The company analysed over 26 million Instagram hashtags to find the world’s most beautiful beaches based on Instagram photos per metre.

Boulders Beach was placed 9th on the list, with 323 pictures per metre. Located just outside Simon’s Town, the picturesque destination is the perfect spot to enjoy some quiet time, that's if you don’t mind the resident African penguins spying on you. Visit here to see the African Penguins waddling around or if you want to pose for a selfie with them.

According to the research, Bali’s Kelingking Beach is the world's most beautiful beach, according to Instagram data. Bondi Beach in Australia came in the second position, while Thailand’s Railay Beach clinched the third spot. Half of the beaches featured on the top 20 list are in Europe. These include Italy’s Tropea Beach, Navagio Beach in Greece, Tenby North Beach in Wales, Portuguese Praia do Camilo, and Spain’s Cala Saona.

Here is the complete top 20 list: 1.Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Bali –4 227 pictures per metre 2.Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia – 1 776 pictures per metre

3.Railay Beach, Krabi, Thailand – 587 pictures per metre 4.Tropea Beach, Calabria, Italy – 423 pictures per metre 5.Navagio Beach, Zakynthos, Greece – 403 pictures per metre

6.Hanauma Bay, Hawaii, US – 345 pictures per metre 7.Tenby North Beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales – 343 pictures per metre 8.Praia do Camilo, Lagos, Portugal – 325 pictures per metre

9.Boulders Beach, Cape Town, South Africa – 323 pictures per metre 10.Blue Point Beach, Ungasan, Bali – 287 pictures per metre 11.Cala Saona, Formentera, Spain – 282 pictures per metre

12.Margate Beach, Kent, England – 265 pictures per metre 13.Cala Goloritzè, Baunei, Italy – 248 pictures per metre 14.Freedom Beach, Phuket, Thailand – 247 pictures per metre

15.Cala Gat, Cala Ratjada, Spain – 246 pictures per metre 16.Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver, Canada – 246 pictures per metre 17.Lanikai Beach, Hawaii, US – 246 pictures per metre

18.Bal Harbour Beach, Miami, US – 239 pictures per metre 19.Durdle Door, Dorset, England – 232 pictures per metre 20.Sitges Beach, Barcelona, Spain – 175 pictures per metre