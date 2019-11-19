It started with her asking a "random man" to kiss her at the Eiffel Tower. Picture: Twitter

Kosovo-born Kristiana Kuqi is on a quest to find the perfect Instagram post. It's become an obsession for her to the point where she's travelled the world. And now that very quest has gone viral in a matter of weeks.

Kuqi goes around the globe and asks complete strangers to kiss her at some of the world's most famous landmarks. It started with her asking a "random man" to kiss her at the Eiffel Tower so she could "pretend she say having a romantic time in Paris."