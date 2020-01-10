Three of Google’s trending holiday destinations for 2020 issue travel warnings









UAE, Israel and Australia among Google’s trending holiday destinations with travel concerns. Photo by Aleksandar Pasaric from Pexels. Google revealed the top 10 trending holiday destinations for this year. While some of the places on the list inspire wanderlust, travel warnings have been issued for three, The Sun revealed. The three destinations include UAE, Israel and Australia. The first two “face heightened risks following US-Iran tensions,” while Australia for the current bushfires crisis. Google used the number of hotel searches for holidays in 2020 against hotel searches in 2018 and 2019 to create the list. While places like Tokyo, Japan, Bangkok, Thailand, and Da Nang, Vietnam remain attractive destinations, the three with travel warnings prove a concern for travellers. Dubai in the UAE is known for its balmy weather, iconic attractions and shopping experiences, although Gov.UK issued a travel warning on their site regarding trips to UAE. It revealed: “ Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in the UAE. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. “Terrorists continue to issue statements threatening to carry out attacks in the Gulf region. These include references to attacks on western interests, including residential compounds, military, oil, transport and aviation interests as well as crowded places, including restaurants, hotels, beaches, shopping centres and mosques. You should maintain a high level of security awareness, particularly in public places.”

The warnings follow recent tensions between the US and Iran.

According to the Sun, Iran has vowed to attack Israel and Dubai if the US countered against their missile strike.

The US Embassy in Israel issued a security alert this week.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy strongly encourages US citizens to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness, as security incidents, including rocket fire, often take place without warning.

“The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed,” the statement revealed.

They encouraged guests to be aware of their surroundings and vigilant in tourist frequent areas. Australia has lost almost one billion animals and 26 people to the wildfires.

The bushfires may continue through March or April 2020. US State Department told travellers to “ exercise increased caution in Australia as the current bushfire season is one of the worst in Australia’s recorded history."

“Tourists should consider postponing their trip to affected areas until the danger of natural disaster has passed. Authorities may issue evacuation orders to certain areas as conditions warrant.

“Even in areas not directly affected by bushfires, smoke is causing poor air quality. Smoke can affect people’s health and it is important for everyone to reduce exposure.

“Consider postponing your travel plans to areas where air quality is significantly affected by bushfire conditions,” it revealed.

Here are Google's top trending holiday destinations 2020:

Da Nang, Vietnam

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Seoul, Korea

Tokyo, Japan

Tel Aviv, Israel

Marseille, France

Vienna, Austria

Bangkok, Thailand

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Perth, Australia



