Time to nap as hotel group launches innovative sleep menu

Home Suite Hotels say their guests are guaranteed a good night’s rest with the launch of an innovative sleep menu that aims to provide guests with a superb in-room hotel experience. According to the hotel group, the new sleep menu has been designed to provide guests with a relaxing and tranquil environment in their rooms where they can unwind and enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep, so they wake up feeling refreshed.

The group said it recognised that a good night's sleep was essential, especially for guests who were staying for extended periods. The CEO of Home Suite Hotels, Jonathon Meyer, said their philosophy was built on the premise that they were not just a hotel. “We’re more like your home away from home. And what makes home so special? It’s about your comfort. How you sleep is a big part of that,” said Meyer.

According to the hotel group, the range of products, including luxury pillows and the “Eight Sleep mattress cover” use cutting-edge technology to enable features such as automatic temperature adjustments. It said blackout blinds were standard in all rooms and white-noise machines were also being introduced. Guests may request blue-light reading glasses so that their devices do not interfere with their sleep cycle and they can also access a carefully curated sleep playlist by scanning a QR code. “Sleep is in fact a big part of your hotel experience, whether you’re a business traveller who needs to be well rested for the next day’s meetings, an explorer who wants to stay out as late as possible so that you can see all the sights, but wants to feel sufficiently energised to continue exploring the next day – or even someone who lives down the road who just wants to swop domestic chaos for a bit of peace. We actually have a number of regular guests who check in for no reason other than to have a good night’s sleep,” said Meyer.

Home Suite Hotels has created sleep ritual packs containing scented candles, eye masks, room spray, and soothing essential oils. “We know that everyone has their own sleep ritual, the things they do to help them prepare for bed. These kits help you replicate your ritual from home. We are aware that sleep is both highly personal and subject to change, which is why our team is ready to evolve this offering as needed,” said Meyer. The sleep menu is available at all Home Suite Hotels across Johannesburg and Cape Town.