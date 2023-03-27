Tony Award nominated ‘Beetlejuice’ to debut aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s new ship

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced “Beetlejuice” the musical as the headline production aboard its newest groundbreaking ship, Norwegian Viva, with the ship’s full line-up of on board entertainment offerings debuting in August.
According to NCL, this will be the first time the Tony Award -nominated musical will be performed at sea, the 90-minute Broadway adaptation of Tim Burton’s iconic 1988 film narrates the story of the Deetz family as they attempt to remodel an uproariously haunted house.
The musical’s paranormal antics will be heightened by NCL’s three-story multi-purpose Viva Theatre & Club and its immersive special effects and cutting-edge lighting and audio.
Incoming president of Norwegian Cruise Line, David J Herrera, said: “NCL has a history of pioneering the cruise experience and delivering the high-calibre entertainment programming our guests expect.”
“We are dedicated to pushing the envelope, delivering on those expectations, and putting our guests first as we elevate our on board offerings for the ultimate vacation at sea. This summer, I cannot wait to bring the fun and nostalgia of ‘Beetlejuice’ to our all-new Norwegian Viva,” Herrera said.
NCL’s senior vice president of entertainment and cruise programming, Richard Ambrose, said they pride themselves on not only delivering amazing performances for theatre fans but introducing guests to Broadway and West End-calibre shows, which are made more special by the incredible setting of the Viva Theatre & Club that seamlessly transforms from a best-in-class theatre experience to an expansive nightclub.
The elaborate “Beetlejuice” production will charm and captivate guests as performers dance and sing along to show tune classics including “Day-O,” and “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora),” while also revelling in the nostalgia from the pop culture classic films. Michelle D’Amico, who was a cast member of the Broadway production of “Beetlejuice” will join Norwegian Viva playing the role as “Lydia” for the first-at-sea rendition.
