The Collective in London is a shared living space for tourists.

The world of travel is changing as our lifestyles are and we take a look at some of the latest trends.



1. Homeware companies opening their own hotels:





A number of homeware companies are opening their own hotels, with the option of guests being able to buy the products they see inside.

In 2018 Japanese brand Muji opened two 'anti-gorgeous, anti-cheap' properties in Shenzhen and Beijing. Goods for sale include oak chairs, toothbrush stands, duvets, feather pillows and clear plastic shampoo bottles.

Danish brand Vipp has launched one-bedroom design hotels, where you can 'try before you buy your kitchen', across Copenhagen and Lake Immeln.





2. Family Travel





A growing number of family's are shunning convention to embark on round-the-world adventures for extended periods of time. As this gains momentum, in 2019 we will hear a lot more about 'unschooling', 'edventure' and family gap years.





3. Exclusive home rentals





Groups of friends and family have been clubbing together to rent holiday villas for a while now, but in 2019 a new luxury alternative will come in the form of Beyond by Airbnb, which curates high-end homes and 'custom experiences'.





An additional layer of exclusivity comes from Stay One Degree, which describes itself as the 'first social network for luxury vacation rentals', only letting people who are vetted members stay in each other’s homes.

Hotel group Marriott International’s new 'handpicked' Tribute Portfolio includes homes in London, Lisbon, Paris and Rome.





4. Couple's Travel





There is increasing demand among couples for more challenging adventures that bring them closer together.

By embracing fears, experiencing discomfort and taking on ambitious physical activities can inspire respect and a new-found intimacy between individuals. Specialist tours include Oasis Overland’s 'Karakorum Highway' in northern Pakistan, 'Norway’s Arctic Wilderness' from Scandinavia Only, a 15-day trip around Iran with Wild Frontiers Travel, and a drive from Xian to Kathmandu with Dragoman, which includes wild camping on the Tibetan Plateau.





5. Solo Travel





Travelling alone can be lonely so the new solution is co-living – essentially a form of modern commune for young professionals.





One of the co-living leaders, WeLive has apartment complexes with trendy shared social spaces, events programmes, yoga classes and even hot tubs in New York and Crystal City. People can stay for a few days or a few months.

Roam is present in Bali, Miami, Tokyo and San Francisco and is opening in New York and London soon. In London there is The Collective and in New York’s Financial District is The Assemblage St John Street hotel, which features studio apartments, free laundry, housekeeping and an Ayurvedic café.





6. CBD Spa treatments





Cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound derived from marijuana plants, is becoming wildly popular for its perceived medicinal and healing powers.

About 20 American states allow the use of marijuana for medical use, as does the UK and in places where laws are most lenient, spas are incorporating CBD into therapeutic treatments.





7. Eco tourism





Zero- and low-waste restaurants such as have been doing their part to reduce food wastage, but there are signs the approach is now entering the mainstream. Marriott International, for example, wants to cut food waste by 50% by 2025. The Armani hotel in Dubai is trying to cut kitchen waste by 80 per cent, with the scraps it does generate being turned into soil nutrients. The new Salt of Palmar hotel in Mauritius is launching a hydroponic fruit and vegetable farm to help it be more self-self-sufficient.





8. Cryptocurrency bookings





Travellers always lose some of their money to foreign exchange rates and commission. Although the average holidaymaker is unlikely to have a virtual wallet full of Bitcoins just yet, cryptocurrencies do promise a highly secure, universal payment system with no associated fees. From 2019, using cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, LiteCoin and Bitcoin to book trips will begin to gain traction.





9. Low carbon footprint trainers





A good pair of trainers has always been a suitcase essential but their carbon footprint is significant – it’s been reported that just one pair of running shoes can generate 13kg of carbon dioxide in the production of the plastics, synthetic rubber and nylon they require. While it certainly doesn’t compare to the harmful emissions from flying, travellers can leave a little bit less of an impact by choosing ethically made footwear.





10. Biometric Airports





Most consumers are familiar with using fingerprint and facial recognition to bypass entering passwords. It won’t be long until this kind of technology will be commonly employed to bypass queues at check-in, boarding and immigration, replacing laborious manual checks of boarding passes and passports.