More and more people are yearning for experiences and to make memories. Spending their money on the pursuit of this, rather than on consumerism and buying possessions. Because of this, businesses within the tourism industry are adapting and honing their offerings in response to consumer demand. “Holiday makers are looking for more than just relaxation and leisure,” explains Jan Horn, General Manager, and Estelle Horn, Assistant General Manager, of Piekenierskloof Mountain Resort. “We have seen how they are now looking for unforgettable and different experiences that they can relate to their friends, family and colleagues after they return home. Experiences that are fun, challenging and sometimes even a bit risky.”

“In response to this traveller trend, Piekenierskloof has continued to role out various fresh activities that offer guests the chance to chase an experience,” says Jan and Estelle. “For example, we have several carefully mapped mountain bike routes into the surrounding mountainside. We also offer adrenalin pumping zip-lining, with seven platforms zig-zagging their way down the steep mountainside on which Piekenierskloof is situated.”

Most recently Piekenierskloof Mountain Resort, which won the Dream Resorts 2018 Resort of The Year Award, launched an exciting new Archery range which is also in line with the growing popularity of this fun sport. “Archery does present with some risks and so it is not offered to children under 8 years old. Everyone that does the archery needs to understand the safety procedures and be able to handle the equipment correctly.”

Jan and Estelle explain that a minimum of two instructors accompany guests in the archery range at all times, which is situated a short distance from the main hotel at the resort. “We also only allow three people onto the range at one time for safety reasons.”

The cost of the archery at Piekenierskloof is R40 for five arrows shot over two rounds at carefully positioned targets, and bookings are required in advance.



