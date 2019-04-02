About 44% of South African tourism spend came from international travellers and 56% from domestic travel. Photo: Supplied

Travel and tourism in South Africa contributed 1.5 million jobs and R425.8bn to the economy in 2018, representing 8.6% of all economic activity in the country and making SA the largest tourism economy in Africa, according to an annual review by the World Travel & Tourism Council.



For over 25 years, the WTTC, which represents the global private sector of travel and tourism, has compared the travel and tourism sector across 185 countries.





According to the review, the industry was primarily driven by leisure travellers (64%). About 44% of the tourism spend came from international travellers and 56% from domestic travel.





A record number of more than 1 500 delegates are expected to attend the WTTC Global Summit to be held in Seville, Spain, next week, hosted by Ayuntamiento of Seville, Turismo Andaluz and Turespana.





The Global Summit will be centred on the theme of “changemakers”.



