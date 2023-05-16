Tourism incubator ignites hope for youth employment in hospitality and tourism

Anglo American's enterprise and youth development arm, Zimele, has introduced a business incubator programme in Limpopo and the North West regions, specifically targeting small-medium enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism sector. This initiative aims to stimulate economic growth and job creation by supporting 50 small tourism businesses, including those focusing on accommodation, travel, transport, food and catering, events, and arts and crafts.

The programme provides upfront mentorship and facilitates access to funding opportunities within the tourism industry. Its primary objective is to uplift rural tourism, particularly in communities where Anglo American operates, following the adverse impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Larisha Naidoo, head of Anglo American’s Zimele programme said: “A number of travel and tourism businesses in South Africa are still struggling to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic at a time when the sector should be driving economic growth and job creation. The incubator aims to increase economic activity, and strengthen livelihoods and businesses, through increased turnover, better business linkages and job creation.” This initiative builds upon the programme's achievement of training over 1 300 young individuals as assistant chefs, table attendants, and assistant housekeepers in 2022. Picture: Unsplash The tourism industry in the country is rapidly becoming a crucial catalyst for economic growth and employment opportunities nationwide. According to data from the Department of Home Affairs, there has been a remarkable surge of 153% in tourist arrivals in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) predicts that the local travel and tourism sector will experience a remarkable average annual growth rate of 7.6% in the next 10 years, surpassing the overall economic growth rate of the country, which stands at 1.8%. As a result, the sector is expected to generate over 800 000 new jobs within the next decade and reach a workforce of more than 1.9 million by 2032. Additionally, Zimele, in partnership with Sigma International, has launched a tourism business incubator as an extension of its successful youth tourism and hospitality skills development programme. This initiative builds upon the programme's achievement of training over 1 300 young individuals as assistant chefs, table attendants, and assistant housekeepers in 2022.