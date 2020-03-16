Tourism industry 'will play its role' in effecting covid-19 measures
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dddress to the nation on Sunday night on measures to combat the covid-19 pandemic in South Africa, Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has confirmed that the tourism industry will play its role in effecting these measures.
The first measure is to postpone Africa’s Travel Indaba, which was scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 14, 2020. This step supports Cabinet’s decision to encourage social distancing by prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people.
“We are in full support of the minister’s decision and are duty bound to protect our nation and industry," said Sisa Ntshona, CEO of SA Tourism.
South African Tourism, through its National Convention Bureau (NCB), will be contacting participating exhibitors about the postponement. Further, the organisation will consult with the broader industry on workable future dates for Indaba.
The newly instituted travel bans on foreign nationals from high-risk countries, including the cancellation of visas, will have a profound impact on the tourism sector.
South African Tourism in conjunction with tourism industry stakeholders will collectively explore measures to ensure the sector’s recovery and to protect the sustainability and attractiveness of travel and tourism going forward.
“We appreciate that this is an extremely difficult time for our industry as the repercussions of the virus reverberate through the entire value chain.
"We should use this opportunity to collaborate to find solutions beyond the current crisis, which will have long-term benefits for our country as a travel destination of choice”, said Ntshona.
Stakeholders are encouraged to visit www.southafrica.net for regular updates.