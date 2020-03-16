Tourism industry 'will play its role' in effecting covid-19 measures

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dddress to the nation on Sunday night on measures to combat the covid-19 pandemic in South Africa, Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has confirmed that the tourism industry will play its role in effecting these measures.

The first measure is to postpone Africa’s Travel Indaba, which was scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 14, 2020. This step supports Cabinet’s decision to encourage social distancing by prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people.

“We are in full support of the minister’s decision and are duty bound to protect our nation and industry," said Sisa Ntshona, CEO of SA Tourism.

South African Tourism, through its National Convention Bureau (NCB), will be contacting participating exhibitors about the postponement. Further, the organisation will consult with the broader industry on workable future dates for Indaba.

The newly instituted travel bans on foreign nationals from high-risk countries, including the cancellation of visas, will have a profound impact on the tourism sector.