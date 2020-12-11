Tourism minister warns that those who don't abide by Covid-19 regulations will get kicked out of tourist attractions

During her two-day Domestic Travel Activation Campaign in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said that travellers who are non-compliant to Covid-19 regulations will be kicked out. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize Mkhize on Wednesday night declared that South Africa had entered a second wave after a rapid rise in cases in four provinces: the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KZN and Gauteng. Kubayi-Ngubane said the tourism department has a zero-tolerance stance for non-compliance. "We can't afford to regress because of irresponsible individuals. We worked very hard to reopen the sector safely, so we won't tolerate those who are non-compliant and ignore the regulations. "We appreciate their support and the fact that they are contributing to the sector, but we won't tolerate non-compliance. A message to the sector is that if there are patrons who do not want to comply, kick them out of the establishments," she said.

Kubayi-Ngubane also issued a stern warning for tourism establishments that did not heed Covid-19 regulations.

"As Minister of Tourism, I will support the Minister of Health and Minister of Police to shut down these establishments and the possibility of revoking those licenses. If you are not abiding by rules, you don't deserve to operate within our sector as we have worked hard to open this sector," she said.

South African Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona shared the same sentiments.

"This pandemic is a global pandemic, and there is a tight balance between protecting lives and livelihoods.

"As the sector opens up, we have to become cognisant that we cannot become careless in terms of managing the pandemic. Should we get to a state where the pandemic rises to such a level, we may be regressing backwards in terms of the lockdown levels, and that ultimately benefits no one within the country. Hence, there's a very aggressive stance around businesses that are not complying with the protocols. They will be dealt with as they are putting the entire sector at risk," he said.

The Domestic Travel Activation Campaign seeks to showcase some of the country’s hidden gems and support the tourism sector’s revival following the devastating impact of the pandemic.

During her visit to KwaZulu-Natal, Kubayi-Ngubane ensured that all Covid-19 protocols were followed and rectified aspects that needed to be improved.