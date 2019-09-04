SANParks is offering up to 40% discount at selected parks during SA National Parks Week.
The Parks Week is from September 8-12 and SANParks managing executive: Tourism Development and Marketing, Hapiloe Sello said: “This special discount will be available to all overnight guests at the selected camps during SA National Parks Week.” .
20% off accommodation at
- Matyholweni – Addo Elephant National Park
- Karoo – Karoo National Park
- Mosu – Mokala National Park
40% off accommodation at
- Agulhas Main Camp – Agulhas National Park
- Basotho Cultural Village – Golden Gate Highlands National Park
- Limpopo Forest – Mapungubwe National Park
- Platteklip, Slangkop, Smitswinkel – Table Mountain National Park
40% off accommodation and camping at
- Augrabies – Augrabies Falls National Park
- Bontebok – Bontebok National Park
- Ebb-and-Flow – Wilderness Section of Garden Route National Park
- Nature’s Valley – Tsitsikamma Section of Garden Route National Park
- Glen Reenen – Golden Gate Highlands National Park
- Bontle – Marakele National Park
40% off camping at
- Karoo – Karoo National Park
- Mazhou – Mapungubwe National Park
The discount does not include paid activities, conservation fees, WILD Card purchases or meals, and a 1% community fee charge will be added to the discounted reservation cost. The discounts are not available to the travel trade.
Visit the SANParks website for the terms-and-conditions that apply to bookings made via the SANParks online booking system.
For more information on the free activities, see SA National Parks Week.