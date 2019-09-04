The Agulhas National Park. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

SANParks is offering up to 40% discount at selected parks during SA National Parks Week. The Parks Week is from September 8-12 and SANParks managing executive: Tourism Development and Marketing, Hapiloe Sello said: “This special discount will be available to all overnight guests at the selected camps during SA National Parks Week.” .

20% off accommodation at

Matyholweni – Addo Elephant National Park

Karoo – Karoo National Park

Mosu – Mokala National Park

40% off accommodation at

Agulhas Main Camp – Agulhas National Park

Basotho Cultural Village – Golden Gate Highlands National Park

Limpopo Forest – Mapungubwe National Park

Platteklip, Slangkop, Smitswinkel – Table Mountain National Park

40% off accommodation and camping at

Augrabies – Augrabies Falls National Park

Bontebok – Bontebok National Park

Ebb-and-Flow – Wilderness Section of Garden Route National Park

Nature’s Valley – Tsitsikamma Section of Garden Route National Park

Glen Reenen – Golden Gate Highlands National Park

Bontle – Marakele National Park

40% off camping at

Karoo – Karoo National Park

Mazhou – Mapungubwe National Park

The discount does not include paid activities, conservation fees, WILD Card purchases or meals, and a 1% community fee charge will be added to the discounted reservation cost. The discounts are not available to the travel trade.

Visit the SANParks website for the terms-and-conditions that apply to bookings made via the SANParks online booking system.

For more information on the free activities, see SA National Parks Week.