South African Tourism will introduce Sho’t Left Travel Week, from September 24-30, 2018.

In a bid to promote domestic travel, South African Tourism will introduce Sho’t Left Travel Week, from September 24-30, 2018. CEO of South African Tourism, Sisa Ntshona, said travellers will have the opportunity to cash in on some really cool discounts for that particular week.

Speaking at the Tourism Month launch at the Tsitsikamma Village Inn this morning, Ntshona said many tourism businesses, including hotels and activity venues, will be part of the initiative.

“Sho’t Left Travel Week is a first of a kind initiative for South Africans. We have invigorated the Sho’t Left campaign to offer travellers a range of travel deals. We want the entire country to go to find something that suits them and gets them excited about travel.

“We ask people to be adventurous when they choose destinations that they want to see. They should discover new places and experiences that this country has to offer rather than what they are normally used too,” he said.

Ntshona said that one of the aims for tourism was to make travel accessible to everyone.

"One of our goals is to make travel for everybody, not just for the wealthy or a few. There are many offerings for everyone, be it 1-star or luxury offerings.

“So, whether you are in the Eastern Cape or watching the wildlife at the Kruger National Park, South Africa is a wonderland of unforgettable experiences. Expand your horizons and explore this beautiful land. It is just a Sho’t Left away," he said.

Travellers can view the range of deals on the Sho't Left site. The travel deals will be made available from September 1.

[email protected]



