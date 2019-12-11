Chinese factories are being flooded with robots, but now the machines are appearing in more public settings.
Recently, Anna Fifield, The Washington Post’s Beijing bureau chief, found this out first-hand during a trip to Shanghai. While checking into a local hotel, she said, she noticed a slender trash-can-shaped robot in the lobby, its cylindrical body plastered with a tiny human-ish face. The hotel’s receptionist told Fifield that if she needed anything she could request a robot delivery.
The next morning, after asking for more coffee, she found herself face-to-face with the delivery bot.
She posted a short video showing the human-robot interaction on Twitter and it quickly received nearly 7000 retweets, a testament, perhaps, to the public’s growing curiosity about life populated by robots.