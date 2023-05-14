Tourists concerned about their impact on environment

The latest in travel data suggests that an increasingly growing number of travellers choose to spend their holidays according to principles of sustainability, and respect for the territories and sustainability is a more topical issue than ever as people are increasingly adopting habits and lifestyles aimed at limiting their impact on the environment. According to True Italian Experience, this trend is reflected in the numbers from the Swg observatory, released in March.

According to the data, 4 out of 5 respondents would be willing to experience sustainable tourism, thus preferring to stay in a certified environmentally-friendly structure at the same cost. “As far as the environmental protection initiatives are concerned, almost 70% of the sample respondents are in favour of limited access and traffic restrictions and 73% would be ready to do without their cars and to use public transport or ecological vehicles,” said True Italian Experience. This trend is also confirmed by the results of the study on the impact of sustainability on the Italian tourism supply chain conducted by Deloitte in partnership with AICEO.

According to the data gathered from this research, 64% of respondents stated that the effects of climate change have led them to consider travelling in a more sustainable way: a percentage which reaches 71% among those under 25 years of age. Maurizio Rota, CEO of True Italian Experience, said more and more tourists are attentive to the sustainability issue. Thus True Italian Experience offers travel packages designed to interconnect the various Italian locations using the railway system. “True Italian Experience provides packages aimed at discovering the territory and which can be combined with sectors such as cycle tourism and electric mobility to ensure inter-modal solutions in line with the principles of sustainability and social respect,” said Rota.