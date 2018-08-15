FILE PHOTO: Wildbeest graze in Serengeti National Park

Tourvest East Africa, a member of Tourvest’s integrated tourism group’s Accommodation and Activities division, will open a new luxury camp called Lemala Nanyukie in the Serengeti National Park on 1 October this year.



Lemala Nanyukie is a 45-minute drive east of the Seronera Airstrip in the central Serengeti and offers guests panoramic views of the annual wildebeest migration as well as scores of other game.





Leanne Haigh, Tourvest East Africa chief executive, says the camp boasts the same outstanding standards of comfort and service as the other properties in its Lemala collection, which consists of the Ngorongoro, Ewanjan, Mara and Ndutu tented camps; the Mpingo Ridge and Kuria Hills lodges; and Kili Villas which are all located in Tanzania as well as the Wildwaters lodge in Uganda.





Lemala Nanyukie is the second luxury camp to be developed by Tourvest this year in Tanzania after Lemala Mpingo Ridge, which opened its doors in July. “As with our other camps, Nanyukie has been built taking into account only the best environmentally friendly water and power solutions.





“The camp sits on a grassy savannah, dotted with rocky outcrops and shaded by giant acacia trees. Its canvas walls, cathedral-like tented ceilings and broad hardwood decks are complemented by light, contemporary decor in a palette of whites and neutral colours, with a feeling of warmth introduced by textured accessories, luxurious upholstery, wooden furnishings and strategic lighting,” she says.





Haigh says the main area has a comfortable lounge, a bar, an outdoor viewing deck which leads to a swimming pool as well as indoor and outdoor dining areas, while a separate spa tent among the trees offers relaxing beauty treatments.





“The 15 luxury tents are spaced well apart for maximum privacy and each tent has its own plunge pool and outdoor shower with a great view of the Serengeti planes. Five of the tents can easily accommodate a third bed and the large two-bedroom tent is perfect for families.”



