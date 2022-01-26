Town Lodges and Road Lodges introduces Eat-in restaurants

City Lodge Hotel Group has announced the rollout of its Eat-in restaurants at all Town Lodges and Road Lodges, serving lunch and dinner daily. Five hotels piloted the Eat-in concept last year, with six more hotels set to offer lunch and dinner by the end of January 2022.

The rest of the properties will follow suit in the months to come, with all Town Lodges and Road Lodges featuring Eat-in restaurants by June 2022. Town Lodge Upper Hill in Nairobi, Kenya, is however, excluded due it being temporarily closed. The group is known for its hot and cold breakfast spreads and in recent times the additions of a la carte menus at the Courtyard Hotels, including the stunning Protea and Highline restaurants at the new flagship Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City, and the signature #Cafe restaurants in City Lodge Hotels.

Town Lodge Eat-in menu chicken. Picture: Supplied Soon all Town Lodges and Road Lodges will also have their own signature restaurant, Eat-in, offering a sit-down lunch and dinner service from menus tailored to the brand and location of the properties. In total, there are 13 Town Lodges offering 1 591 rooms and 23 Road Lodges offering 2 272 rooms. These hotels already offer breakfast and pizza, and guests can now enjoy sit-down lunch and dinner as well, either in the Eat-in restaurant, at the pool deck, in their rooms or on the go.

Road Lodge Eat-in chicken salad. Picture: Supplied Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer, says of the launch: “We are delighted to encourage our Town Lodge and Road Lodge guests to enjoy tasty, hearty and wholesome lunch and dinner offerings in the comfort of their own hotel at the new Eat-in restaurants. “We have been working on developing an in-house dining option in our two budget-friendly brands that fits our customers’ needs and wants, and the Eat-in restaurant and offering is already proving a winner in the first month since launching.” Town Lodges and Road Lodges also have a drinks menu with a range of hot and cold, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to go with the meals.

Top chef and international culinary competition judge, Trevor Boyd, has led the charge in his role as group general manager: food and beverage since April 2021. Road Lodge Eat-in barbeque ribs. Picture: Supplied He brings a wealth of experience, expertise and energy in both working in and managing kitchens in top hotels, as well as two decades as part of Culinary Team South Africa representing the country at the IKA Culinary Olympics held in Germany every four years. Trevor notes: “Hungry guests staying at Town Lodges and Road Lodges can now enjoy our delicious meals served by our people, who are most excited to deliver these new offerings.