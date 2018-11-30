The Trail of Lights is back at the Durban Botanic Gardens from December 14 to 30. Picture: Supplied.

The Trail of Lights is back to spread festive cheer among family and friends. The annual event will take place at the Durban Botanic Gardens’ from December 14 to 30, from 7.30pm. Expect to see lots of light, outdoor games and festive food. Event organiser Alene Naidoo said in a statement that the Trail of Lights is Durban Botanic Gardens’ biggest annual fundraiser. She said proceeds went towards the upkeep and preservation of the gardens. “The good news for everyone celebrating Christmas in Durban is the chance to experience the gardens illuminated at night, which is a rare and special experience.”

“In addition to the trail which will feature magical Christmas characters, a talking tree and the Remembrance Tree of Light. There will also be a food garden with some of the city’s best local vendors offering a range of food options. No food or drinks will be permitted into the gardens,” she said.

Among all the festivities, make sure you visit the kids’ activity garden with pop-up stalls, cupcake decorating and other education stations. This year’s charities include CROW, Feeding the Furballs, Cupcakes of Hope and TAFTA.

There’s also the Santa’s grotto by CROW that will showcase an unusual, not-to-be-missed South African-style sleigh.

Tickets are sold at R50 if booked online or at your local Pick n Pay Store, children under two go free. Limited tickets will be available each night at the door at R70 per ticket.



