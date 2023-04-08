Travel in 2070: Say hello to holographic concierges and underwater hotels

Change is bound to happen in almost every area of our lives, and with technology being so advanced it’s not surprising what could be in the next few years. In this case, travel is set to be more personal and advanced by 2070. Instead of paperwork, physical passports will be replaced and individual’s biometric data will be stored in the cloud and will be available globally.

Check-in and security will be eliminated, with facial recognition software identifying passengers and matching them with their flights. The airport experience will be seamless, with passengers being tracked and scanned as they move through the airport without realising it. According to a report from the New York Post, travel in the future will feature smart data tags embedded in luggage that will be automatically sent to the correct aircraft after being unloaded from a train or e-VTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) air taxi. Over 250 companies are already working on these short-hop vehicles, which will change the way people travel to and from the airport as well as around their holiday destinations.

“Going ‘through security’ or ‘passport control’ will be meaningless terms,” said Dr Patrick Dixon, the chairman of Global Change Ltd and an expert on the 2070: The future travel report. The future will feature smart data tags embedded in luggage that will be automatically sent to the correct aircraft after being unloaded from a train or e-VTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi. Picture: Unsplash In addition, 3D printers may eventually eliminate the need to pack clothes, as travellers can provide their measurements via a body scan and find a wardrobe filled with outfits in their exact size at their destination. This could make holiday fashion more sustainable and reduce the stress of packing. As planes become more advanced, air travel is expected to become more comfortable, allowing passengers to sit back, relax, and enjoy their flight - hopefully - sans snakes!

The experts predict that the days of "one size fits all" seats will be gone, and passengers will be able to book seats that are perfectly suited to their body type. And these seats could even be customised to your preferred temperature, keeping you cool or warm. So you can arrive at your destination feeling cool, calm and collected or warm and cosy - depending on your personal needs. Plus, they'll be more hygienic - no more cringing at the thought of all the previous passengers who sat in your seat! But, that's not all; say goodbye to those boring in-flight entertainment screens. Instead, you could have movies beamed directly into your eyes - how cool is that? And forget about being disappointed by limited meal options - in the future, you'll be able to choose whatever you fancy.