For the first time, the indaba will introduce the Green Stand Awards to recognize exhibitors who go that extra “green” mile to build and design stands that are environmentally and socially sustainable

Africa’s Travel Indaba, which recognises the importance of high value-low impact tourism and preserving the environment through innovative solutions, will be taking place between 2-4 May, 2019, at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre (Durban ICC). For the first time, the indaba will introduce the Green Stand Awards to recognize exhibitors who go that extra “green” mile to build and design stands that are environmentally and socially sustainable.

Through the South Africa National Convention Bureau business events show, Meetings Africa, SA Tourism has actively pioneered event greening for a number of years now.

The awards have been implemented successfully at Meetings Africa in recent years and bringing it to Africa’s Travel Indaba will start the conversation with exhibitors to consider responsible tourism as a part of their offerings.

The stands are judged against the Event Greening Forum (EGF) award criteria including design, materials, operations, transport, communication, beyond green and innovation. They would also need to submit a written motivation explaining why their stand is green.

The assessment includes demonstrating knowledge about the greening principles and practical implementation thereof. The panel of judges will include professionals with event greening experience and independent moderators.

Last year, Africa’s Travel Indaba implemented measures to make the event more environmentally friendly. These included paperless contracts with exhibitors and the event app, that helps to cut down on paper before and at the event.

The event organisers are also looking to appoint as many local suppliers as possible, cutting down on the event’s carbon footprint, and promoting responsible tourism by giving resident SMMEs the chance to participate in the continent’s largest travel trade show.

Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, Chief Convention Bureau Officer of South Africa National Convention Bureau, explains, “South African Tourism recognises the importance of hosting events in a responsible manner and which address the triple bottom line of people, planet and prosperity.”

The Event Greening Forum Chairperson, Greg McManus, says, “We have been honoured to fulfil an advisory role for Meetings Africa over the years. The South African Tourism team have always been very receptive to our recommendations and to adopting new initiatives, which they have done with great results. We are looking forward to continuing this partnership and success with Africa’s Travel Indaba.”



