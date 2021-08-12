Travel starved adventurers can now choose travel registry over possessions

Travel hungry South Africans are now opting to save for their next holiday using an innovative new way. The new travel registry, “Travel-It-Forward” allows adventure seekers to chose their dream holiday destination from the website, put money aside as and when they can, and get others to contribute towards their holiday instead of buying tangible gifts.

It is perfect for a wedding where couples do not want household goods and appliances, birthdays, anniversary, engagement, graduation and Christmas gifts. According to research, majority of people – young and old – are choosing experiences over possessions, opting out of accumulating things and exploring experiences instead. Topping the study was travel, showing that as much as 65% of millennials are currently saving money to travel.

Founder of Travel-It-Forward, Theresa Prins says the service is basically a combination of a gift-registry meets an e-wallet. Some of the travel destinations in South Africa and Ghana include, The African Regent Hotel in Ghana, Antbear Eco lodge in the Drakensberg and Marina Village 819 in Cape Town. “It allows would-be-travellers to save towards their own experience and also allows them to request contributions into their travel wallet from friends and family – instead of purchasing a normal gift.

“Many people are currently in a situation where they are travel starved after months of lockdown but have reduced income. Travel-It-Forward allows you to dream and plan for your next trip without having to commit to the finer details right now,” said Prins. Prins has partnered with a selection of some of the finest hotels and hospitality establishments in South Africa that travellers can book through their Travel-It-Forward wallet. Travel-It-Forward also offers a selection of adventures and experiences such as helicopter flips, wine trams, and double-decker bus tours to make your holiday that much more memorable.

For every R1000 spent, travellers get 3.5% back in credit which goes into their Travel-It-Forward wallet for their next adventure. She explained there are three different transaction options. Option 1 allows you to find the accommodation and experience that you want, add it to your cart and conclude your purchase.

Option 2 allows you to buy travel credits for someone else, or request others to buy credits for yourself, to go towards your holiday experience. Option 3 allows you to go to the e-wallet facility and top up the account with how ever much money you want. This can be a lump sum or a few smaller amounts over a period. Once you have accumulated enough money in your e-wallet, you can proceed to purchase the accommodation you want.