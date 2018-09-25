There are a lot of Kenyan conservation reserves on offer. Picture: Cruzeiro

The Masai Mara has fuelled African fantasies for years and without the shadow of a doubt, its wildebeest-spotted savannahs are the attractions of what a star-studded region as it became one of the wonders of the world.



Dream of Africa and you dream of the Masai Mara. This huge expanse of gently rolling grassland, specked with flat-top acacia trees and trampled by thousands of strong herds of zebra and wildebeest, is the ultimate African Cliché’ But for one reality lives up to the image and form many people this reserve is not just the highlight of their Kenyan adventure but the very reason they came.





How to get there: Preferably by flights. Flights to Masai Mara are daily in the morning and evening and return the same timings. Park entry fees are limited to a 24-hour stay.





Whether you’re bouncing over the plains in pursuit of elusive elephant silhouettes or parked next to a pride of lions and listening to their bellowed breaths, wildlife drives are the highlight of a trip to the Mara.





All top-end places offer wildlife drives, some offer night game drives as well as walking safari for about 1 hour mostly in the morning weather permitting.





Although concentrations of wildlife are typically highest in swampy areas around the escarpment on the reserve of the western edge, superior roads draw most visitors to the eastern side. Of the big cats, sandy eyed lions are found in large groups everywhere, and it’s not uncommon to see them hunting.





Cheetahs and leopards are less visible but still fairly common elephants, buffaloes, zebras and numerous other grazers occur in quantities that boggle the mind. For most people , Kenya means viewing many animals.





The Big five wildlife includes Lion, Buffalo, Elephant, Leopard and Rhino. In addition to the Big Five, we have the Little Five that include Elephant shrews, Antlions, Leopard Tortoise, Buffalo weavers and Rhino Beetles.





Private lodges, Luxury tented camps and even fly-in camps are used in top-end safaris, all with the aim of providing guests with an authentic and personal bush experience as possible without forgoing the creature comforts.





Even in the remote settings without running water, you will be able to enjoy hot, bush style showers, comfortable beds and fine dining.





Also, expect a high level of personalised attention and intimate atmosphere- many places at this level have fewer than 20 beds. Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya has selected among the tented camps in Masai Mara that offer high-end services and experiences.





One can book online or contact through the contact form to inquire more:

























Supplied