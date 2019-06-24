KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board says there has been some sardine activity, but no shoals of sardines were spotted. Picture: Ugu South Coast Tourism.

The sardines are almost here, and judging by the recent activities along the South Coast, they are closer than we think. The Sardine Run is a big tourist drawcard for the South Coast with people travelling from all corners of the world to witness this phenomenon. Greg Thompson Acting: Head of Operations at the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board told IOL Travel that there was some sardine related activity at Port Edward on Monday, June 24.

“There has been some sardine activity, but no actual shoals of sardines were spotted. We are hoping that some netting will take place in KZN soon. However, there are no guarantees as to when exactly they will arrive in the province,” he said.

Thompson said there was sardine related activity between Manteku and Mbotyi last week. Walter Bernardis, one of the dive operators in the area, reported that they had seen birds and dolphins feeding “over an area that covered about 10 rugby fields.”

Thompson said in a release: “Most of the reporting and feedback we have received is in the inshore areas, so there is always a possibility of being surprised. These fish are very unpredictable and have always kept us all guessing about their movement. The KZNSB will continue to monitor activity in the days ahead.”

Ugu South Coast Tourism created the Sardine Festival, which includes a range of activities and events between June to August.

CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism, Phelisa Mangcu, said: “The Sardine Run is part of the many activities we have on the South Coast this winter. People come in their large numbers to witness this phenomenon. They want to see them come in and enjoy the thrill of having to catch the sardines.

“Our best seats this season are for free, with all the action taking place from our stunning beaches,” she said.



