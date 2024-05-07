Travelling to Dubai? This is what you need to know

If you’ve watched television shows like Dubai Bling, Inside Dubai or Dubai Hustle, there’s no doubt that this beautiful city is on your bucket list. And from the moment you set foot onto this place’s tarred roads, you’re swept up into a world of opulence, and architectural marvels that no doubt must be a dream for any designer and architect.

I joked to my hosts that it’s like a game of ‘trappe van vergelyking’ if you’re an architect because everyone wants to outdo the other to see which building can be good, better, best! So what do you need to know about travelling to Dubai? Dubai is situated in the United Arab Emirates and has fast become a hub of activity; it’s pretty much a melting pot of cultures with people from all over the world converging here for work or play.

So you may hear accents from all over the world, but most people speak English. As you enter the airport, you very quickly learn that you have to WALK (and WALK FAR). There are golf carts to assist and travelators but it’s a far walk to those too. It’s also a silent airport so there are no announcements and all you’ll hear will be the shuffling of shoes and hum of suitcase wheels as everyone heads to the exit.

It’s a pretty smooth process through customs and there are no “system offline” challenges that we as South Africans have become too accustomed to. You scan your passport yourself (thanks to the guidance of helpful airport staff) and the automated gates open, then you’re free to collect your luggage. There are also options to collect a free SIM card, which are given free to first-time travellers to Dubai, that’s usually loaded with a gig of data and makes WhatsApp communication easy. Or, if you’re a smarty pants, you can download an e-SIM app (find on Google Play or the Apple Store) that you can pre-load data. All the hotels have pretty good Wi-Fi so you can bounce between mobile data and Wi-Fi.

Weather wise, it’s a desert, so basically Dubai is HOT! If you think Durban in February is hot, my friend, prepare to sweat, BUT don’t let that deter you. There are aircons in all the vehicles, hotels and sites along the way and you very quickly adjust. The dress code is not strict, so you’re fine in strappy tops and slippers unless you’re visiting holy sites, then I would advise covered arms and a head scarf for women. For the most part, as long as you’re comfortable is pretty much the dress style. The Sky View ranks on my Top 5 places to visit if you’re in Dubai. Picture: Se-Anne Rall / IOL

I’ve found that women here love long, linen outfits, as well as kaftans of all beautiful colours. Most places take all major credit cards and the currency is the United Arab Emirates Dirham; 1AED is around R5. There are a host of malls, so you’re spoilt for choice and there are also cute shops where you can find sales and buy items for family and friends.

My top 5 sites to visit in Dubai Burj Khalifa: The world's tallest structure in downtown Dubai.

The world's tallest structure in downtown Dubai, the iconic Burj Khalifa. Picture: Se-Anne Rall / IOL Dubai Frame: If you're afraid of heights, this may not be for you, but there are other areas to walk through that are less scary. This gives you a great view of old and new Dubai.

Dubai Frame. Picture: Se-Anne Rall / IOL Marina Dubai: View the most beautiful yachts and boats and cruse along the marina.

Museum of the Future in Dubai. Picture: Se-Anne Rall / IOL Museum of the Future: This is a fantastic option to view the sights and sounds of the future of this ever-changing city. Sky Views/Glass Slide Through the Sky: Not for those afraid of heights, but I promise it's worth the experience. Once you realise how safe it is, you get over your concerns and are able to enjoy the magic of the short ride.