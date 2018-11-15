KZN is ready to host around 1 million travellers to the province. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

KwaZulu-Natal will see around 1 million visitors enter the province this festive season, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs, Sihle Zikalala said the launch of the province’s festive season plans at the Elangeni Hotel in Durban. This year’s campaign is titled, Durban Summer Love.

"KwaZulu-Natal is ready to welcome travellers to our shores over the festive season.

"From Kosi Bay to Port Edward, we are set to offer an unforgettable 2018 holiday season," he said.

The new and improved Rikshaw buses came in time for the festive season. Picture: Clinton Moodley.





He said Drakensberg, Isimangaliso Wetland Park and the Midlands should be on everyone's travel bucket list.

Optimistic to draw in about a million travellers to Durban's shore this year, Zikalala said they hoped to attract 850 000 domestic visitors and 150 000 international visitors.

Last year, around 600 000 domestic visitors and 138 000 international tourists visited the province.

"This will see R2.4 billion injected into the provincial economy,” he added.

Additional lifeguards will be hired over the festive season. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Zikalala said travellers should download the KZN Travel Guide APP on Google Play and iStore for information on what to see and do in the province. He also urged people to use registered and graded tourism accommodation establishments. Mayor of Durban, Zandile Gumede shared the plans for the Durban Summer Love campaign.

Keep a lookout for the mounted police unit at the beachfront. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

She said travellers can park their cars at the Drive-Inn Site in Durban and will be transported to the beachfront during 30-minute intervals daily. The Park and Ride system was launched last year and proved to be a big hit for travellers. There are also 12 new jetskis that will be used by lifeguards in an emergency and 105 childminders at various spots along the beachfront to assist parents with their children.

