Many travellers carry their sex toys on their travels - and that is not a bad thing. However, if you decide to carry your toy with you, you probably should remove the battery.
A thread on Reddit shared insight on what happens when you forget to remove the battery in your sex toy.
Flipitinthewaistband who worked in the aviation industry claimed that some toys end up vibrating during the loading of the bag. When that happens, the staff member needs to report the bag.
The user offered some advice: “Women: if you pack a toy in your bag, take the batteries out. Because if I'm loading your bag, and I hear it vibrating, I have to tell my lead. Then my lead has to come to pull you off the aircraft, and you have to open your bag and turn off your toy in front of a bunch of giggling grown-ass men,” the user said.
User mod1fier, who also worked on an airline, revealed a situation regarding sex toys.