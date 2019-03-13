Pic by Luca Barausse via royalthonga.com

The recent acquisition of Kwa-Zulu Natal's Royal Thonga Safari Lodge by Dream Hotels & Resorts Group looks set to strengthen the company's footprint within the province. The acquisition also brings the total number of properties in Dream Hotels & Resorts Group's expansive portfolio to 23 across South Africa and Mozambique. “We are proud to have this incredible safari lodge join our dynamic portfolio and are looking forward to hosting guests within the exquisite surrounds of this South African reserve, known for its large tuskers," said Brent Dickson, Dream Hotels & Resorts Director.

“Our strategy is to maintain Royal Thonga’s authenticity and welcoming atmosphere, whilst implementing our one-guest service approach, where every guest receives a high level of personalised service.”

Royal Thonga provides lodge-style accommodation with 14 villas, including two family chalets. The lodge also features a swimming pool, an on-site restaurant, a private spa and walking trails leading into the nearby Sand Forrest, with guided walks offered here too – great for avid birders. This easy one hour guided walk within the property boasts an abundance of flora, fauna and birdlife.

Royal Thonga guests can also book game drives with their luxurious 4x4 vehicles led by qualified and experienced local nature guides. This activity operates early each morning and again in the late afternoon, offering an opportunity to get up close to a variety of wildlife, such as buffalos, lions, elephants and various species of antelope in the home of the Big Five, Tembe Elephant Park.

For enquiries and reservations contact Royal Thonga directly on +27 (0)79 668 9753, or e-mail [email protected]



