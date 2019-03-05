Norwegian Cruise Line yesterday announced the complete expansion of its Cruise Norwegian app across its 16-ship fleet. Developed in-house and designed to enhance the guest experience, the app features a “pre-cruise” mode offering guests a comprehensive planning experience from pre-booking onboard activities, dining reservations, shore excursions and entertainment to accessing their vacation itinerary and leveraging mobile check-in and e-documents for paperless boarding.

When used on board and connected to a ship’s Wi-Fi network, the app offers guests a best-in-class connected experience, allowing them to continue making reservations, book last-minute excursions, view ship activities, send messages and make unlimited onboard calls for a one-time fee of $9.95 per person.

Before disembarkation, guests using the app can track and review their onboard purchases as well as view helpful disembarkation information including immigration and Easy Walk-off details.

Initially launched in October 2017 on Norwegian Sky, the Cruise Norwegian app was developed to transcend the stages of the travel experience, offering guests a stress-free way to manage their cruise.

“We want to do everything we can to make our guests’ vacations as enjoyable and relaxing as possible,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our Cruise Norwegian App, which is now available fleetwide, provides them with the freedom and flexibility to do just that.”



