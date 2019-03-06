Long Island, Seychelles

Located amongst the inner granitic islands of Seychelles, North Island is owned by the North Island Company Limited and is anticipated to join The Luxury Collection’s portfolio of world-renowned hotels and resorts later this year. So read yesterday's press release that announced that The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., planned its debut property proposition in the Seychelles with the signing of North Island - one of the world’s most luxurious private island resorts. North Island boasts pristine white sand beaches that surround a tropical interior of coconut palms and indigenous takamaka trees, cradled between three granite outcrops overlooking the azure ocean.

Featuring 11 private villas with panoramic oceanfront views and a supreme sense of exclusivity, the 4,890-square-foot villas will provide guests with plenty of room to fully unwind and enjoy the intimate, island style experience in a luxurious setting.

In addition to the resort’s stunning villas, the property will feature a lounge, dining room, state-of-the-art spa and gym, infinity pool, and intimate sunset bar and restaurant located on the western side of the island.

North Island’s Library will offer a standout experience for guests with an extensive natural history collection resulting from a devoted, meticulous renovation of the old coral ruins. In addition to housing a large selection of books and artifacts, The Library will also play host to immersive marine life presentations and environmental programs.

“The Seychelles is a true Luxury Collection destination, and one that we have been keen to offer to global explorers for quite some time,” said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection.

“Home to some of the world’s most beautiful islands, with endless white sand beaches and coral reefs, lush mountain rainforests and rare animals, The Seychelles archipelago is an untouched paradise with over 115 islands to discover. The Luxury Collection is thrilled to announce the joining of North Island later this year - one of the most exclusive and exotic locations in the Indian Ocean.”

North Island is located approximately 30 kilometers northeast of Mahe Island, the main and largest island in the Seychelles. Arriving at the property is simple and tailored for guests, with the property being a 15-minute helicopter transfer or a one-hour boat trip from Mahe Island.