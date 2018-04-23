Turkish Airlines celebrates the Year of Troy with a branded Trojan horse airline. Picture: Turkish Airlines/Chad Slattery.

Troy (or Troia as it is known in Turkish) has been a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site for twenty years. Located 250km west of Istanbul, it is one of the most famous ancient cities in the world. Destroyed and rebuilt nine times over its 3,000 year history, Troy is a magnificent archaeological site. It was also the setting for the Trojan wars which ended, according to legend, with the Trojan Horse gift from the invading Greek army. M. İlker Aycı, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board, said at the launch ceremony for the ‘Trojan Horse’ plane that the airline places “great importance on promoting our country, our rich history and our values”.

Turkish Airlines celebrates the Year of Troy with a branded Trojan horse airline. Picture: Turkish Airlines.

The plane will be used widely on Turkish Airlines’ network. In a video posted by Turkish Airlines, the carrier showcased how the plane was branded, giving a detailed glimpse into the beauty of Troy and its iconic Trojan horse.

It also shows the branded airline's first flight.

Here is the video: