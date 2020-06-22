Turkish Airline resumes flying, claims to be "busiest operator in Europe"

Turkish Airlines is the latest airline company to resume flying following the global Covid-19 pandemic. The airline revealed that it is the "busiest operator in Europe" after many countries on the continent resumed flying this month. Turkish Airlines announced in a press statement that the airline reported 400 domestic and international flights in the Eurocontrol region on Wednesday, June 17, the first airline to deliver such a schedule in three months.

It said that Turkish Airlines has been rebuilding its flight operations, which "encompass more destinations in more countries than any other airline" since the start of June. Since June 14, Istanbul Airport opened its third independent runway, an occasion marked by three Turkish Airlines flights all taking off from Istanbul at the same time.

To ensure the health of passengers and crews, Turkish Airlines announced new ‘Guidelines for Safe Travel’. It introduced two new inflight services, including hygiene kits containing a face mask, disinfectant and antiseptic tissue, and cabin crews will be appointed to flights to enforce all on-board hygiene and social distancing measures.

Turkish Airlines’ aircrafts will be disinfected before every flight, and all contact points in the aircraft are comprehensively cleaned using chemicals safe for human health. Special equipment and products will be used for different surfaces such as seats, windows, screens and lavatories.

Turkish Airlines’ Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M. Ilker Ayci believes air travel will bounce back stronger than ever post Covid-19.

"We have fully adapted our customer touchpoints according to new normal standards," said Ayci.