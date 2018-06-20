Moroni was formerly known as the Perfume Islands because of its proliferation of scented plants.

Turkish Airlines is now flying three times a week from Istanbul to Moroni, the capital of the Comoros Union. Moroni becomes the 304th destination served by Turkish Airlines, more than any other airline in the world. The Comoros Union, a tropical Indian island archipelago at the northern end of the Mozambique Channel, has a population of 700,000. It was formerly known as the Perfume Islands because of its proliferation of scented plants. Moroni is situated on Grand Comore, the biggest of the three main islands administered by the Comoros Union.

With the addition of Moroni to its network, Turkish Airlines now reaches 122 countries worldwide with 53 destinations in Africa alone.

Moroni flight times as scheduled from June 18th;

Flight No. Days Departure Arrival TK 748 Monday, Wednesday, Saturday IST 01:40 HAH 13:30 TK 749 Monday, Wednesday, Saturday HAH 16:40 IST 04:10 +1

All times are in LMT.

Introductory round trip fares are available from Istanbul to Moroni starting at 973 US Dollars (including taxes and fees).

