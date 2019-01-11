Turkish Airlines reached 5,5 million passengers in 2018. Picture: Supplied.

Turkish Airlines has recorded a remarkable 2018 year end with a Load Factor of 80.2%. It said in a statement that the total number of passengers carried in December 2018 went up by 1% reaching 5.5 million passengers. "During January-December 2018, 75.2 million passengers flew Turkish Airlines, an increase of 10% from 2017.

"Turkish Airlines total load factor improved by 3 points up to 82%. While international load factor increased by 3 points reaching 81%, and domestic load factor went up by 1 point reaching 85%," the statement read.

Cargo and mail volumes also improved markedly – up 25% and reaching 1.4 million tons.

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 332 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 306 worldwide destinations as 257 international and 49 domestic, in 124 countries.

Turkish Airlines has won three major categories in the TripAdvisor 2018 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The airline was voted both ‘Best Economy Class in Europe’, ‘Best Business Class in Europe’, and a special Travellers’ Choice ‘Major Airline in Europe’ accolade.



