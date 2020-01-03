A Turkish Airlines flight from Cape Town to Istanbul was forced to be diverted to Joburg due to an unspecified problem, Bloomberg News reported.
According to SA People News, Flight TK45 was declared an emergency at 7:45pm on Thursday evening after its landing gear would not retract.
The Airbus A330-343 did patterns around Cape Town, burning fuel, before the decision was made to divert the plane to Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport due to the increased size of the runway.
Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) has not yet commented on the incident, but did say that “the airline will issue a press statement soon.”
Bloomberg added that the airline is trying to resolve the issue. A Turkish Airlines spokesperson declined to be named in line with company policy. The spokesperson further declined to provide more details.