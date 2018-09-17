Turkish Airlines marks 85th anniversary with uniforms designed by Ettore Bilotta. Picture: Supplied.

To mark its 85th anniversary, Turkish Airlines has new uniforms from Ettore Bilotta.



The Milanese haute-couture designer has crafted the line of uniforms that adopts traditional patterns found in artisanal Turkish glassware, as well as local ceramics and calligraphy, before combining these with modern textures and patterns.





The shapes and colours found in Istanbul Bosphorus were also reimagined for the collection, but with a new "flow detail", designed to symbolise the effortless and dynamic energy flowing through Turkey’s most dynamic city as an intersection between East and West.





“When I started to design for Turkish Airlines, the first thing that inspired me was Istanbul," said Bilotta.





“This city has been a melting pot for art and civilisation for centuries and has a rare richness as a common heritage of many cultures. I wanted to bring elements from traditional calligraphy and mosaics together with the new interpretations of Turkish motifs, which emphasise modern lines, into foulards and ties to reflect a contrast and duality.”





The new Turkish Airline uniforms will take their maiden flight upon the opening of the Istanbul New Airport. The garments were also rigorously tested on long-haul trial flights in different climates to make sure they are comfortable and practical for the crew. As well as cabin crew, the new uniforms will also be distributed to cockpit crews, flying chefs and ground services staff.





British photographer Miles Aldridge was recruited to shoot the launch campaign. Rich in culture and history, and vibrant in colour and texture, Istanbul, provided the picturesque backdrop to the uniforms. "I was really inspired when I saw the uniforms as they hark back to a golden age of couture fashion from the 1950's, but with a very contemporary twist. Again, it's very much like my own work which is always referencing the past but very much being in today."



