Turkish Airlines achieved the highest rate of Load Factor (LF) in the first six months of its history with a brilliant performance of 80.4%. The double-digit growth that the flag carrier recorded in the number of international non-transit passengers, marks an increasing interest in Turkey.

During the period of June 2018 passengers carried increased by 10.6%, to 6.3 million passengers from 5.7 million passengers for the same period of 2017. Increase in number of passengers carried in domestic and international lines are 14.5% and 7.8%, respectively.

Total L/F increased by 2.6 point to 79%, while international L/F increased by 2.7 point.

RPK increased by 8.2% to 12.4 billion during the period of June 2018 from 11.5 billion for the same period of 2017. Increase in RPK in domestic and international lines are 14.6% and 7.2%, respectively.

International-to-international transfer passengers increased by 0.7%.

International Non-transit passengers increased by 16,9% compared to the period of June 2017.

Cargo/Mail carried during the period of June 2018 increased by 18.6% to 115,989 tons from 97,828 tons in 2017.



According to the June 2018 Traffic Results:

-During the period of June 2018, the regional traffic results are as follows:

-Increase in RPK in Europe, Africa, Domestic Lines and Middle East are 15.1%, 14.3%, 13.8% and 11.4%.

-Increase in L/F in Africa, N. America, Far East and Europe are 7 pt., 4.6 pt., 4.2 pt. and 3.1 pt.,

- Increase in passengers carried in Africa, Europe, Domestic Lines and Middle East are 15.7%, 15%, 13.8% and 10.2% respectively.