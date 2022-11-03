Tweeps rip into Airbnb hosts confused by drop in bookings: 'Never had a hotel greet me with chores’

It must be frustrating to not realise why, as an Airbnb host, your bookings are going down. What could it possibly be? Everything seems “perfect”.

The majority of us, at some or other time, have been in an Airbnb; it has become one of the most convenient ways to travel. According to a bored panda report, there were quite a few complaints on the Airbnb Superhost public group on Facebook. This was with reference to the massive drop in clientele. The public had a lot to say, they reacted to the hosts rants, complaints, and negative aspects of Airbnb.

The Airbnbust is upon us#Airbnb pic.twitter.com/2BMTjGhiox — Texas Runner DFW (@texasrunnerDFW) October 16, 2022 Some Airbnb hosts are not that innocent, there are some wild things that people have brought to light, such as secret cameras installed in venues without permission, creepy. People have been pointing fingers at everything from the chore lists to crazy cleaning fees to secret cameras inside venues. There were more than enough reasons to back the question as to why Airbnb is becoming less appealing on multiple levels. AirBnB owners are generally people who expect to do almost no work and become extremely wealthy.



There is a market adjustment that is long overdue. Lower prices and better service are the solution. this is how all other businesses work — Ryan (@RyanLawrence_2) October 17, 2022 The general debate is the comparison between staying at a hotel or Airbnb, some people stated that Airbnb doesn’t not guarantee safety and security.

Never had a hotel greet me with a chores list — Jack Burton (@tunedloop) October 16, 2022 Others shared that some Airbnb hosts would leave guests with a chore list and people aren’t happy about it as they feel they are cleaning someone’s house for them. Mean clean-up. Picture: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels The article also says there are issues such as an influx of 58 000 new rentals in the market, as well as inflation. However, the financial state that Airbnb is in seems good, in this year they have seen 58% growth with $379 million (R6.9 billion) of that being net income. There were people who pointed out the fact that people who can afford more than one home is causing issues for the market; as this is an extra way for people to make money by turning their second home into an Airbnb.

