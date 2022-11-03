Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Tweeps rip into Airbnb hosts confused by drop in bookings: 'Never had a hotel greet me with chores’

Drop in bookings. Picture: Cottonbro/Pexels

Drop in bookings. Picture: Cottonbro/Pexels

Published 23m ago

Share

It must be frustrating to not realise why, as an Airbnb host, your bookings are going down.

What could it possibly be? Everything seems “perfect”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The majority of us, at some or other time, have been in an Airbnb; it has become one of the most convenient ways to travel.

According to a bored panda report, there were quite a few complaints on the Airbnb Superhost public group on Facebook. This was with reference to the massive drop in clientele.

The public had a lot to say, they reacted to the hosts rants, complaints, and negative aspects of Airbnb.

More on this

Some Airbnb hosts are not that innocent, there are some wild things that people have brought to light, such as secret cameras installed in venues without permission, creepy.

People have been pointing fingers at everything from the chore lists to crazy cleaning fees to secret cameras inside venues. There were more than enough reasons to back the question as to why Airbnb is becoming less appealing on multiple levels.

The general debate is the comparison between staying at a hotel or Airbnb, some people stated that Airbnb doesn’t not guarantee safety and security.

Story continues below Advertisement

Others shared that some Airbnb hosts would leave guests with a chore list and people aren’t happy about it as they feel they are cleaning someone’s house for them.

Mean clean-up. Picture: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

The article also says there are issues such as an influx of 58 000 new rentals in the market, as well as inflation. However, the financial state that Airbnb is in seems good, in this year they have seen 58% growth with $379 million (R6.9 billion) of that being net income.

There were people who pointed out the fact that people who can afford more than one home is causing issues for the market; as this is an extra way for people to make money by turning their second home into an Airbnb.

Story continues below Advertisement

I guess this leaves us with the question, Airbnb or hotel?

Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

AirbnbTwitterViralTourismSafety

Share