Twins born on Mongolian Airlines flight get free tickets for life

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A mother gave birth to twins onboard a Mongolian Airlines during a repatriation flight from Turkey to the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar last month. The airline revealed that this is the first time in the history of Mongolian civil aviation that a woman has given birth on an international flight. The 42-year-old mother gave birth two months earlier, but the twins and the mother are in good health. According to Xinhua, the airline celebrated the birth by giving both children a set of lifetime free flights on the airline. Simple Flying reported that many airlines have offered free flights to babies who were board on a flight.

Spirit Airlines in the US announced in 2017 that it will offer free flight every year to a child who was born on board their aircraft. Indian Jet Airways also offered free flights for life for a baby born in 2017 while a child born onboard Cebu Pacific received a million air miles as a birthday gift.

IOL reported in May that Kafayat Amusan who was stranded in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and being repatriated to her home country gave birth on an Emirates Airline flight en route to Lagos.

The plane was forced to turn back after the woman gave birth mid-air, about 30 minutes after take-off, a statement by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDC) in Abuja revealed.

The passengers were transferred to another aircraft, which took off after a four-hour delay.