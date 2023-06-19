Two United Airlines employees charged with stealing marijuana from luggage

Joel Lamont Dunn and Adrian Webb, employees at United Airlines in San Francisco, hatched a plan to pilfer marijuana from unsuspecting passengers' luggage. Yes, you read that right.
Reports reveal that this peculiar scheme, which lasted for years, came to light thanks to a confidential informant who spilled the beans.
Apparently, Dunn assumed the role of the mastermind, while Webb serves as his trusty sidekick. These two were truly in cahoots.
The individuals involved in this illegal operation were paid hefty amounts, up to R36 398, 90 per shift, resulting in weekly earnings of up to R181 967.
These sons were balling! They took advantage of their positions to retrieve weed also knowns as cannabis from passenger luggage and concealed it in large trash bags before transferring it to their own vehicles, making it easier for the culprits to transport it undetected.
The illegal activities were captured on airport security cameras in June 2021, and two of the culprits were apprehended by law enforcement in October 2022 while carrying vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.
On Friday, June 16, charges were filed by the United States Department of Justice against two United Airlines staff who were accused of stealing marijuana from passenger luggage at San Francisco International Airport.
Although the accused individuals are currently out on bail, the pending trial signifies that legal action is being taken to address the alleged criminal activities.