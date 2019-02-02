Uber adds bus and train routes to app in bid to cover all modes of travel in cities.

The App now shows rail and bus routes, times and fares as well as ride-sharing





It offers users the chance to see fares and end-to-end directions via a variety of transport methods.





The company plans to roll out Transit across the US and other cities around the world over the course of the next year. A s yet there is no word on which cities or countries these include.





This is the latest step from Uber in its goal of becoming a one-stop shop for transportation around the world.





On it’s website , Uber said, ‘Many times, it can be faster and cheaper to take public transportation than any other form of travel, and we want to give our riders a seamless way to access that option right from our app.’





This is the ride hailing app’s first partnership with a public transportation service as it works with Denver’s Regional Transportation District (RTD).





‘This is a big shift for Uber,’ the company’s head of transit, David Reich told USA Today.





‘Riders can see how much walking is involved, how many transfers … what are the next few buses that are going to come up, or trains, and then even follow themselves on the map to sort of see their progression towards their final destination.’





When the app is opened and a destination set, a new ‘Transit’ icon, which is a picture of a train, will appear.





Tapping on Uber's Transit feature will allow users to find bus and train routes to their destinations as well as their ride-sharing option.

This will then provide the user with familiar options such as Pool and UberX as well as showing possible train and bus routes as well as walking distances to and from the stations and destination.





Users can see how far they need to walk, how many transfers each route requires, when the train or bus leaves and how often.





Users can see how far they need to walk, how many transfers each route requires, when the train or bus leaves and how often

Users will also soon be able to purchase and use local transport tickets through the app, Uber claims. In cities with trams, ferries subway trains and other forms of public transport, these will all be added to the app as well, Uber says.





‘If there is a cheaper, better way to get you to where you want to go, we want to make that easy for our riders to find and use inside the app.’





