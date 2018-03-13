Uber introduces rider call back line for added safety

Riders across South Africa have expressed the desire to be able to speak to someone in the event of a critical safety-related issue.

Summary of the safety and support features Uber offers:

Uber has hired additional private security response teams in areas such as key Gautrain stations.

They have partnered with multiple security response services that are able to dispatch security and medical services in emergency situations in a reduced time, in an effort to improve the safety of driver-partners who use the Uber app.

Their Incident Response Team (IRT) is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond immediately to any reported incidents or accidents globally

They also have a team of former law enforcement professionals who are working closely with the Police to support any investigation.

Riders already have access to a global network of customer support centres to provide 24/7 support for general queries all over the world which can be accessed through the app, now with the IRT call-back line, riders can submit a ticket for a critical safety incident or accident through the app, including their contact number and short description of the event, the rider will then receive a call-back within a couple minutes from Uber’s Global Incident Response Team.