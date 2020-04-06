UK announces first 7 charter flights from SA to take British travellers back home

British travellers stuck in South Africa will get to travel home as UK has announced a series of flights from South Africa starting this week. The first flight will depart from Cape Town on Thursday, April 9, followed by flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg.These flights are for British travellers who are currently on holiday in South Africa or are short-term visitors. A statement revealed that Britons who are most vulnerable and at-risk will be prioritised. The news follows UK government announcement of a £75-million initiative to fly Britons who are stranded abroad home last week. Foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, said last Monday that charter flights would help repatriate Britons from “priority countries”. The government has partnered with British Airways, Easyjet, Jet2 and other airlines to provide planes to bring Britons home. Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, said the team has been working hard to support British people in South Africa and around the world return to the UK.

“Starting on Thursday, these charter flights will see hundreds of British people return home. I would like to express my thanks to the South African government for their help throughout this process,” said Duddridge.

British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey, said he was delighted at the news and believe it will be great news for British travellers stuck in South Africa.

“This has been a worrying time for many British travellers in South Africa. This is why the UK has been working round the clock to support British travellers who wish to return to the UK. I am delighted to announce today the first of seven charter flights from South Africa and know this will be welcome news for those wishing to get back home.

“Our team in South Africa will continue to support British travellers to get back home on these charter flights, focussing in particular on those in greatest need,” he said.

Casey told IOL Travel last week that the UK government were willing to use the same charter flights to assist South African travellers stranded in the UK to return to South Africa.

“The South African government has offered us tremendous support during this time. Our engagements are ongoing,” he said.

Casey said the government “won't transport anyone with Covid-19 or anyone who shows any symptoms” as they will need to isolate in South Africa before returning home.

British travellers wishing to book seats on the April 9th flight departing Cape Town should visit Cape Town - https://etm.eventsair.com/uk-government-charter-south-africia/fco-capetown

Johannesburg - https://etm.eventsair.com/uk-government-charter-south-africia/fco-johannesburg.