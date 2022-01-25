UK to remove restrictions for eligible vaccinated arrivals

All testing measures for eligible fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Britain will be scrapped from next month, as the UK government goes one step further to reopen the Covid-battered travel sector. From 4 am on February 11, all testing requirements will be removed for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals, with only a Passenger Locator Form now required, according to a statement released on Monday by the British government.

Arrivals not recognised as fully vaccinated will need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day 2 after they arrive in the country, reports Xinhua news agency. "This final step in our stable and safe full return to international travel is a major boost for UK tourism, setting Britain free ahead of the crucial half term and spring holiday season," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in the statement.