London - Prince Harry said on Tuesday that the name for his Travalyst project had been inspired by the words "travel" and "catalyst" – in the hope that it would be a trigger for change. But it seems a prominent luxury travel blogger has been using the name of the new sustainable tourism project for more than a year. Unfortunately, she seems to have quite the penchant for private jets.

Chantel Elloway – once labelled "Toronto’s most eligible bachelorette" – has been writing posts on Instagram using the term "Travalyst" since June 2018.

The 31-year-old Canadian model runs the Luxury Travel Hacks blog with tips on how to get cheap plane tickets and upgrades. She has shared dozens of pictures of herself in first class – and posing next to private jets.

Her use of the "Travalyst" tag means Harry and Meghan’s Sussex Royal Instagram page now directly links to posts made by Miss Elloway – although there are no official ties between the two sites.

There was some suggestion on Tuesday night that the blogger had re-written some posts to include the Travalyst hashtag in order to capitalise on the attention generated by Harry’s new project.

