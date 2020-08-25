UN Secretary-General: 'It's imperative that tourism sector is rebuilt in safe, climate-friendly manner’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared the impact Covid-19 had on the tourism sector during a “Tourism and Covid-19” briefing this week.

The latest data from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), warns that as many as 100 million direct tourism jobs are at risk, and the massive drop in export revenues from tourism could reduce global GDP by as much as 2.8 percent.

Guterres said tourism was an essential pillar of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)and the most vulnerable workers and nations at greatest risk.

The pandemic has hurt the global tourism and how this affects everything from jobs and economies to wildlife conservation and the protection of cultural heritage.

“It is imperative that we rebuild the tourism sector” in a “safe, equitable and climate friendly” manner and so ensure tourism regains its position as a provider of decent jobs, stable incomes and the protection of our cultural and natural heritage.