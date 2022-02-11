United Airlines plans to expand service from Cape Town with non-stop flights to New York

United Airlines said this week that, subject to government approval, it will increase service from South Africa by flying three non-stop flights per week, all year round between Cape Town International Airport and its New York/Newark base. View this post on Instagram A post shared by United Airlines (@united) The new schedule begins on June 7, 2022, from Cape Town to New York/Newark, and on June 5, 2022, from New York/Newark to Cape Town, with connections to more than 85 US destinations via United's New York/Newark hub, including Chicago, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

Presently, United is the only airline that flies non-stop from Cape Town to New York and has the most flights to South Africa, more than any other North American carrier. “By introducing more flights from Cape Town to our New York/Newark hub in 2022, we are offering our customers in South Africa greater choice with this direct flight to the U.S.” said Bob Schumacher, United Regional Director of Sales. “This enhancement underpins United’s footprint in Africa and our ongoing commitment to our South Africa services.”