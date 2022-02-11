United Airlines plans to expand service from Cape Town with non-stop flights to New York
United Airlines said this week that, subject to government approval, it will increase service from South Africa by flying three non-stop flights per week, all year round between Cape Town International Airport and its New York/Newark base.
The new schedule begins on June 7, 2022, from Cape Town to New York/Newark, and on June 5, 2022, from New York/Newark to Cape Town, with connections to more than 85 US destinations via United's New York/Newark hub, including Chicago, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.
Presently, United is the only airline that flies non-stop from Cape Town to New York and has the most flights to South Africa, more than any other North American carrier.
“By introducing more flights from Cape Town to our New York/Newark hub in 2022, we are offering our customers in South Africa greater choice with this direct flight to the U.S.” said Bob Schumacher, United Regional Director of Sales.
“This enhancement underpins United’s footprint in Africa and our ongoing commitment to our South Africa services.”
More than two-thirds of Americans , or 68 percent, plan to go big on their next trip, and nearly a third plan to visit a bucket-list destination this year, according to Expedia's 2022 Travel Trends Report. Those in the tourism business in South Africa are looking forward to this rebound in international travel.
The expansion of United's Cape Town to New York service will provide both sides of the Atlantic with new and increased business prospects. New York is the largest regional economy in the United States and a global hub for banking, finance, and communications as a metropolitan centre. It also has a robust industrial and technology sector. With a population of over 6.8 million people and some of the world's most inventive technology, finance, and media businesses, Cape Town and the Western Cape are perfect partners.