Protest action will take place in the Kruger National Park, Paul Kruger Gate. Picture: Instagram/KrugerNationalPark.

SANParks have released a statement revealing that there will be a protest action strike on September 20. However, they assured travellers that the parks will not be closed due to the strike.

SANParks revealed that protest action will take place in the Kruger National Park, Paul Kruger Gate.

They revealed in a statement: “According to official information received from two of the three recognised organised labour unions, the planned protest action is only scheduled for one day, Friday, September 20, 2019, with operations expected to be back to normality the following day.

"The protest action will be conducted specifically in the Kruger National Park, Paul Kruger Gate with staff from other parks encouraged to withdraw labour.”

They have assured travellers that there will minimise disruptions. The national park has implemented contingency plans in all its parks.

“The protest action will take place at the Paul Kruger Gate where management will receive a memorandum of grievance from organised labour.

“All other entrance gates to the Kruger National Park and other parks will be operational as normal. It is for this reason that guests are advised not to cancel any bookings,” the statement concluded.

