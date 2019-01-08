Sue Garrett of Flight Centre Travel said the storm had little impact on their clients. Picture: Supplied.

Thailand has embarked on restoring the damage caused by Tropical Storm Pabuk on Friday. The storm, dubbed a first in the past 30 years, hit Southern Thailand. The country’s Meteorological Department said the storm will bring heavy rains and wind to the islands of Koh Samui, Koh Tao and Koh Phangan. Andaman islands of Phuket and Koh Phi Phi were also affected. A news site, WTVY.com, reported four people dead and that the tropical storm caused widespread damage.

Most airports and transport services closed while hotels advised their guests to remain at home.

Sue Garrett, Flight Centre Travel Group General Manager, Product and Marketing, said the storm had little impact on their clients.

However, they had to rebook flights, accommodation and transfers for one of their passengers.

“No cancellation of travel was brought to our attention, and we received no concerns from clients regarding their pending travel. There were also no incidents reported.

“We expect the situation to return to normal in the coming week, although we would caution travellers to still be prepared for any possible flight delays and inconveniences as the region begins their clean-up operations,” she said.

Attempts to contact the South African Embassy in Thailand were futile.



