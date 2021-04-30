US aerospace company Blue Origin to sell tourist tickets for space trips

Company’s New Shepard rocket can take a crew and space travellers into sub orbital space before safely coming back to Earth.

The US aerospace company Blue Origin announced on Thursday that it will soon begin selling tickets to individuals interested in travelling to space.

“It’s time. You can buy the very first seat on New Shepard. Sign up to learn how at blueorigin.com. Details coming May 5th,” Blue Origin said via Twitter.

The company’s New Shepard rocket – named after US astronaut Alan Shepard – is designed to bring a crew up into suborbital space before safely returning to Earth’s surface.

A video accompanying the tweet appears to show the New Shepard rocket booster completing a vertical landing while a crew capsule also returns to land, using several parachutes.

Private aerospace companies like Blue Origin, founded by multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos, and rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX, have seen significant growth in recent years, both in terms of public-private partnerships with space agencies and in terms of private space tourism.

To date, the Russian space agency Roskosmos is the only entity that has sent tourists in to space.

Meanwhile, IOL Travel reported earlier this year that the world’s first space hotel is set to open in 2027.

The Voyager Station “leverages the technologies of space and the comforts of Earth to create a unique experience unparalleled in history”.

Developed by the Orbital Assembly Corporation, the construction for the Voyager Station in low Earth orbit starts in 2025.

Once complete, guests will experience a string of luxury amenities like a health spa, gyms, themed restaurants, concert venues, Earth-viewing lounges and bars and accommodation for 400 people. Guests will enjoy luxury villa accommodation with cooking facilities for up to 16 people or hotel suites for two guests.

The Voyager’s restaurant will rival the best venues on Earth, while the sky bar will offer grand views of the station as guests savour their cocktails