US flight diverted after passenger tries to open aircraft door

By Lori Aratani and Ian Duncan Two American Airlines flights were forced to divert on Sunday after separate incidents involving unruly passengers, including one in which officials say a man tried to open an aircraft door.

Flight 1775 left Los Angeles at 9:17am Pacific time and was en route to Reagan National Airport near Washington when a passenger tried to open the door, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. The union, which represents the airlines' flight attendants, said crew members and passengers were able to subdue the man. The flight landed about 2:28pm local time in Kansas City, Mo., where it was met by law enforcement officials, the airline said. A map of the jet's flight path shows it moving sharply toward Kansas City halfway through its cross-country flight, according to data from the tracking site FlightAware.

The FBI's Kansas City office said in a statement that one person was taken into custody, but it offered no additional details.

"We're grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism," the airline said. A few hours later, a second American Airlines flight that left Phoenix bound for Honolulu was forced to turn back after what the airline called a "passenger disruption." The flight landed in Phoenix about 6:53pm local time and was met by law enforcement, the airline said.

"We thank and commend our team for all they do each and every day to keep our customers safe as they travel with us," the airline said in a statement. Sunday's two incidents are the latest in a series of disruptions that led Delta Air Lines chief executive Ed Bastian to call for the establishment of a "no-fly" list for travellers who misbehave. The number of passengers who refuse to follow crew member instructions has risen dramatically during the pandemic. Many cases involve passengers who refused to follow requirements that they wear masks during flights. While the numbers have fallen in recent months, they remain a concern for unions representing flight attendants, pilots, gate agents and other airline employees.